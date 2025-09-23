Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Position in Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MFC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MFC. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price objective on Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:MFC opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. Manulife Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 15.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.70%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.