Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 372 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) $BNS

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,434 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,005.4% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 14,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 941,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,819,000 after purchasing an additional 60,506 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $64.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.66. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $44.09 and a one year high of $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

