Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc $SMFG Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,897 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,383 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,561,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 226,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $109.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,094.67 billion. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

