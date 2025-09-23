Swedbank AB Buys 13,248 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 198.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.9% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOC. Wall Street Zen cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI set a $22.00 price target on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.45.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.09.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $694.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,076.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,377.98. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 8,783 shares of company stock valued at $150,129 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

