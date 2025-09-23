Systrade AG Acquires Shares of 30,484 Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Systrade AG acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,000. Amazon.com makes up about 7.6% of Systrade AG’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $227.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.