Target Corporation $TGT Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Target were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.52.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $86.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $161.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

