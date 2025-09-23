The Clorox Company $CLX Position Trimmed by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 15.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 269,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,747,000 after purchasing an additional 36,352 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,475.38. This trade represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $120.06 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $116.53 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $142.18.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

