The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 524,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,418,000 after purchasing an additional 116,535 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,643,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $627.00 price objective (up from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $665.00.

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total value of $6,934,016.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 115,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,463,679.48. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total transaction of $4,706,944.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 126,176 shares in the company, valued at $89,876,426.56. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock worth $28,111,828. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GS opened at $805.20 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $439.38 and a one year high of $809.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $739.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $640.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

