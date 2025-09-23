The Kroger Co. $KR Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.7% during the first quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.6% during the first quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 46.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Kroger by 2.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 26,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $1,890,387.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 99,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,989,581.50. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $2,437,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 184,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,098.68. This trade represents a 15.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,834 shares of company stock valued at $7,350,274 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.88 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.02. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Roth Mkm raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on Kroger and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

