The Marzetti Company $MZTI Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in The Marzetti Company (NASDAQ:MZTI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Marzetti were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MZTI. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Marzetti in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,456,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marzetti by 19,025.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 53,270 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marzetti during the 1st quarter valued at $8,240,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marzetti by 368.5% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 38,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marzetti by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,736,000 after acquiring an additional 30,731 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MZTI. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Marzetti from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Marzetti in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marzetti presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Marzetti Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ MZTI opened at $175.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.42. The Marzetti Company has a 1 year low of $156.14 and a 1 year high of $202.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Marzetti (NASDAQ:MZTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $475.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.26 million. Marzetti had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Marzetti Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marzetti Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Marzetti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Marzetti Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

