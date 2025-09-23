Tri Pointe Homes Inc. $TPH Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,906,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 54.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,255,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,061,000 after acquiring an additional 444,153 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at about $9,987,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 108.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 511,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 266,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 13.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,517,000 after purchasing an additional 262,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPH. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $884.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

