UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 330 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.9% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 90.9% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Richard A. Dierker bought 5,470 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,887.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,802.84. This represents a 25.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney acquired 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.38 per share, for a total transaction of $494,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,274.42. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $116.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.08.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 55.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

