UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 337 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,578 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $1,546,956,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,196,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313,645 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,214,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $745,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,616,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,934,000 after purchasing an additional 202,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.9% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 8,895,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,028,000 after purchasing an additional 337,874 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.05.

HDFC Bank Announces Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.0854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 101.0%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

