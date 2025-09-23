UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 694 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 101.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DASH. Night Squared LP bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $2,780,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,200,000. Public Investment Fund raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 821,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,125,000 after purchasing an additional 333,369 shares during the period. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP lifted its stake in DoorDash by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $29,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total transaction of $13,787,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,558.30. This trade represents a 68.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 291,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.19, for a total transaction of $69,409,280.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 229,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,556,704.93. This represents a 55.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,020,055 shares of company stock valued at $250,222,491 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on DoorDash from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.76.

DoorDash Stock Down 1.0%

DASH opened at $262.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.23. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.59 and a 52 week high of $278.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 145.97 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

