UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 66.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,522 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 97.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.00 price objective on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.50 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.35.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average is $43.70. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $53.78.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 13.26%.The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.