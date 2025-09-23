UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Holdings in RB Global, Inc. $RBA

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 3.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in RB Global in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in RB Global during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in RB Global by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in RB Global by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 45,658 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,022,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,832,590. The trade was a 29.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Thomas Steven Lewis sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $254,140.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,209 shares of company stock worth $6,090,521 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of RBA opened at $114.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. RB Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.46%.The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 61.39%.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

