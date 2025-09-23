UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stake in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,962,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,563,106,000 after purchasing an additional 882,168 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,648,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,406 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $667,392,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,943,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,573 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,649,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,382,000 after purchasing an additional 979,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $157.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $204.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.78, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.98. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $159.01.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

