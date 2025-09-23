UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in DraftKings by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.4% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in DraftKings by 44.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in DraftKings by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonekeep Investments LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 44,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $2,006,715.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 128,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,081.90. This represents a 25.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ryan R. Moore sold 76,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $3,507,828.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 402 shares in the company, valued at $18,459.84. This trade represents a 99.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 658,331 shares of company stock worth $29,285,365. Corporate insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKNG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.12.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of -67.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.73.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

