UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stock Position in Unum Group $UNM

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

NYSE UNM opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $57.21 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $87.00 price target on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

