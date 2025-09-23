UMB Bank n.a. Buys 171 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $60.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $69.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average is $60.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $44.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.44 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

TTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank set a $65.00 price target on shares of TotalEnergies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

