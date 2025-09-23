UMB Bank n.a. Buys 53 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 2,033.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1,283.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $266.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.80 and a 1-year high of $437.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Charter Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $273.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,277.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 70,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,183,363.30. The trade was a 5.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Balan Nair purchased 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $274.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,715.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,448.62. This trade represents a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

