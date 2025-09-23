UMB Bank n.a. Buys Shares of 25,000 Sprott Physical Silver Trust $PSLV

UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 199,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 209,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 50,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

