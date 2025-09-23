UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB stock opened at $193.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.21. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.40 and a 12-month high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.08 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $228.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price target (down previously from $213.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.42.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

