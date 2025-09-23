UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank Of Montreal $BMO

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,594 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,809 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 228.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Bank Of Montreal during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank Of Montreal alerts:

Bank Of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of Bank Of Montreal stock opened at $129.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bank Of Montreal has a 12 month low of $85.40 and a 12 month high of $131.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.05 and a 200 day moving average of $107.09. The firm has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank Of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.21. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.00%.The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This is an increase from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Barclays cut Bank Of Montreal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. CIBC raised shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank Of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bank Of Montreal

Bank Of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.