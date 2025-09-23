UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. $MET

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco grew its holdings in MetLife by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of MetLife by 128.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of MET stock opened at $81.07 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MetLife from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

