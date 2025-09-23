UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stock Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth $3,896,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Entergy by 26.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 96,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 369.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 86,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 67,696 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth $1,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $89.27 on Tuesday. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $64.38 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.71.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%.The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETR. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.87.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

