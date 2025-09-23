UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ASML were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML opened at $957.80 on Tuesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $964.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $762.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $736.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $376.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.80.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

