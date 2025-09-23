UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 102.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 627.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $99.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.75 and a 52 week high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 73.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group set a $119.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

