UMB Bank n.a. Has $248,000 Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 288.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 474.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 66,963 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $108.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $68.07.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 9.78%.The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $7,564,412.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 158,954 shares in the company, valued at $10,289,092.42. This trade represents a 42.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $13,098,864.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,146,635. This represents a 29.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,075,018 shares of company stock valued at $68,746,758 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

