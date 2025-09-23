UMB Bank n.a. Has $268,000 Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 207,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 46,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $9,505,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.68.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average is $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.48.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $768,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,083,633.08. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

