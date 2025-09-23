UMB Bank n.a. Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the first quarter valued at $172,399,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Veralto by 28.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,235,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,502 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veralto by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,541,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,264,000 after acquiring an additional 811,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,223,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,137,000 after purchasing an additional 682,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,259,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,074,000 after purchasing an additional 509,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,131,243.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE VLTO opened at $105.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Veralto Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.86 and a 1 year high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 12.29%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

