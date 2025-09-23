UMB Bank n.a. Has $373,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 161,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,690,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,900,000 after acquiring an additional 92,772 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,169.4% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:DAL opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $15.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 45,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,701.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,318,974.36. This trade represents a 25.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $1,969,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,278.44. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,473 shares of company stock worth $7,663,496. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bernstein Bank raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $65.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

