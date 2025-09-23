UMB Bank n.a. Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 640.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 286.2% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.08.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $126.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.37 and its 200-day moving average is $115.81. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

