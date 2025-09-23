UMB Bank n.a. Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,775,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,962,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $57,825,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.25, for a total value of $672,727.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 113,022 shares in the company, valued at $87,394,261.50. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.29, for a total value of $8,312,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,053,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,744,696.78. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,932 shares of company stock valued at $34,408,816 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $870.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $855.00 target price (up from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $800.00 target price on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $837.69.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $775.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12 month low of $388.36 and a 12 month high of $885.91. The firm has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.59, a PEG ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $760.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $698.43.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The company had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

