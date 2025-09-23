UMB Bank n.a. Increases Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $576.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $426.24 and a twelve month high of $600.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $575.08 and its 200 day moving average is $522.88. The company has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.13.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.36 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective (up from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.85.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

