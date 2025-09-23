UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stock Holdings in Icon Plc $ICLR

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Icon were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Icon by 6.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in Icon by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 193,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,196,000 after buying an additional 18,174 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Icon by 1,772.7% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Icon by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICLR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Icon from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Icon from $173.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.67.

Icon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $170.80 on Tuesday. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $125.10 and a 12-month high of $305.14. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. Icon had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 9.82%.The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Icon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.000-14.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

