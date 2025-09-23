UMB Bank n.a. Invests $252,000 in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NLR opened at $140.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.01 and a 200 day moving average of $99.28. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $140.71.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

