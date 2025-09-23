UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 54,286.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,292 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $341,480,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,518,000 after acquiring an additional 673,837 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $240,491,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $514.79 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $651.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $579.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,181,951.15. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert G. Painter acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $425.44 per share, with a total value of $148,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $974,683.04. This represents a 18.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $535.00 price objective (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $585.33.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

