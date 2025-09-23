UMB Bank n.a. Makes New $466,000 Investment in Global X Uranium ETF $URA

UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 38,533 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 21,920 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of URA opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.19. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

