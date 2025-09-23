UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 102 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. $IDA

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,779 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in IDACORP by 621.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 879.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $126.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.82. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.81 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The firm had revenue of $531.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.14 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 16.96%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. IDACORP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.850 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDA. Morgan Stanley set a $133.00 price target on IDACORP and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

