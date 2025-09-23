UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 186 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 100.7% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HWM opened at $192.12 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.23 and a 52-week high of $193.26. The company has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.12.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HWM. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

