UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 436 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its holdings in Vistra by 132.0% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $8,991,697.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 217,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,303,968.75. The trade was a 16.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 190,847 shares of company stock worth $39,921,480 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vistra from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Vistra and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Melius Research raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.73.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $217.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $219.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.60.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

