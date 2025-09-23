UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 47 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 143,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,865,000 after acquiring an additional 23,067 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total value of $533,355.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,171.50. The trade was a 22.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of CW opened at $518.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $490.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.48. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.88 and a 12 month high of $525.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $876.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.10 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.10%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.