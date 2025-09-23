UMB Bank n.a. Raises Position in SAP SE $SAP

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 797 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in SAP were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 31,239.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,061 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in SAP by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 51,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after buying an additional 280,896 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at about $32,151,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of SAP by 2,105.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,048,000 after purchasing an additional 80,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $265.16 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $217.51 and a 52-week high of $313.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.