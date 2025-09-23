UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stake in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 104.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 141.7% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,157.0% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.76.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of KHC stock opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $36.31.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 20.83%.Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently -35.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $697,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,400. This trade represents a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.