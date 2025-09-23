UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD opened at $191.52 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.67 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $209.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price (up from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

