UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIG. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Insurance Group

In related news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $4,364,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,580,389. This trade represents a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE HIG opened at $130.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.12. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.93 and a one year high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The Hartford Insurance Group’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

