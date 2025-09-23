UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,125 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,084 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 56.5% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 23,287 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,931 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,672,689 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $202,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,827 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,348,895 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $145,175,000 after purchasing an additional 401,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,483,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.