UMB Bank n.a. Sells 42 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $537,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VV opened at $309.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $221.40 and a 52-week high of $309.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.46 and a 200 day moving average of $275.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
