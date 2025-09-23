UMB Bank n.a. Sells 515 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,180,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $88.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.38 and its 200 day moving average is $87.58. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $99.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.3281 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

